2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The rumor mill is swirling. Did I mention that? There were not just rumors but legitimate reports over the weekend that the New Orleans Saints might have a bad situation on their hands with quarterback Derek Carr possibly needing surgery.

The Saints moved a bunch of his money forward a year and coincidentally (or not) had Tyler Shough in for a pre-draft visit as well. Deion Sanders also quote-tweeted a post about the Saints’ pick at 9 being very interesting and put the “eyes” emoji on top of it.

It’s all fascinating. The Saints and new head coach Kellen Moore could end up being the ideal landing spot for Shedeur Sanders at the next level. He’s a pocket passer with the ability to distribute the ball like a point guard.

10. Chicago Bears: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Hear me out on this one. The Chicago Bears fortified their offensive line with the additions of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson. They added to their defense. They supplemented the depth all over the roster.

A running back is a luxury in the first round, but it’s also something that can really help out a young quarterback like Caleb Williams. Not that D’Andre Swift is a bad player, but Ben Johnson’s team already moved on from him once (in Detroit). They would likely do it again.

TreVeyon Henderson is one of the most underrated prospects in this class. He’s got the size, speed, athleticism, and big-game experience to make an impact immediately. The Lions made a shocking pick when they got Jahmyr Gibbs a couple of years ago with the 12 pick. Johnson could be poised to make another similarly shocking pick here in 2025.