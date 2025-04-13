2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

We love to see the Atlanta Falcons going after the EDGE position in this year’s draft. It’s a no-brainer. At some point, the Falcons will hopefully be able to add another mid-round pick through a Kirk Cousins trade, because they need that many pieces defensively right now.

This is one of those teams that just needs to start somewhere. We’ve done scenarios looking at Mike Green out of Marshall, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams, and others in this pick slot. It just feels like it has to be an edge guy, and there might be a rare exception where a defensive lineman would also make sense here.

The Falcons decided to forsake their pass rush last offseason and instead waited too long and ended up making a desperate trade for Matthew Judon. They just have to rip off the bandage and load up in this class on EDGE guys.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Typically we have the Arizona Cardinals taking a defensive lineman here, and that would not be a bad idea by any stretch. However, Jonathan Gannon is a defensive backs guy at heart, and I think he’s going to absolutely love Jahdae Barron.

At Texas, there was virtually nothing Jahdae Barron couldn’t do well. They asked him to play in the slot, out on the perimeter, at safety, or in the dime, and he did it all.

Not every team is going to want to use him all over the place but Gannon has had guys like this before and could really have a great vision for a talent like this. Barron isn’t “positionless” by any means but he does give you a plethora of options in the secondary.