2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Lavonte David has proven himself to be an ageless wonder at this point, but there are a couple of reasons why I love this pick of Jihaad Campbell for the Buccaneers.

First of all, I love Campbell as an heir apparent for Lavonte David as the guy who will wear the green dot for this defense. Second, even if the Bucs can only get one year of David and Campbell together in their defense, I think it will be special.

This Bucs defense probably needs an edge guy more than it needs another off-ball linebacker, but Campbell is a special talent at that off-ball linebacker position who has the type of range and coverage skills teams covet. And he can add value as a pressure player as well.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, I think this is a guy whose value is only going to get better and better.

20. Denver Broncos: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has always taken a “running back by committee” approach when building out his rosters, and I don’t think that’s going to change this coming year. In fact, Payton recently stated at an end-of-year press conference that the Broncos want to “stack” the running back position going forward.

Well, how about stacking it with the best player in this class at the position? You don’t need a player you have to give 25-30 touches to every game, but the Broncos need a true go-to weapon at the running back position. They were in the mix for Josh Jacobs last year in free agency, but missed out.

Even though Payton likes to go with a committee at the running back position, it doesn’t prevent Denver from taking a player like Jeanty. He is exactly the type of dynamic weapon they need. They still have Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé, and others to pair up with a player like Jeanty, who would have to be considered a steal in this pick slot.