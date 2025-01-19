2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

23. Green Bay Packers: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

One of the most surprising developments of the 2024 offseason was the Green Bay Packers doing virtually nothing at the cornerback position. They had just come off of a year in which they had seen some more unheralded players on their roster really step up and play significant roles in the secondary, but there were long-term question marks with guys like former first-round pick Eric Stokes and enigmatic star corner Jaire Alexander.

Here we are in 2025 and the question marks at corner are still prevalent, but perhaps even more pressing. It seems like the Packers are going to move on from both Stokes and Alexander this offseason and they could go after multiple corners early in this draft class similar to what we’ve seen them do at other positions in recent years.

Shavon Revel would have been a lock for the top 15 overall picks pre-injury this past year but he could end up being a tremendous value for a team like Green Bay depending on how teams score him medically.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Minnesota Vikings still have Brian Flores for now, but even if they bring Flores and his blitz-happy tendencies back for 2025, one of the top areas this team could address on his side of the ball is the defensive line.

The Vikings sort of had to remake their defensive line in 2024 with Danielle Hunter leaving. They brought in the likes of Jonathan Greenard, Dallas Turner, and Andrew Van Ginkel to upgrade that unit. But what about pressure from the interior?

One of the guys I think is going to become one of the most beloved prospects in the lead up to the 2025 NFL Draft is Ole Miss star defensive lineman Walter Nolen. Nolen was once a big-time prospect out of the high school ranks who may not have been as consistently dominant as expected at the collegiate level, but his best reps this past season are top-10 worthy.

He had his best year in 2024 where he was named an All-American and he could be hitting his stride at exactly the right time.