2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

25. Houston Texans: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

The Houston Texans are going to be in the market for a number of different positions in the 2025 offseason, but one of the ways they could really boost their chances at winning a third-straight AFC South title is by adding some more pressure on the interior defensive line.

The Texans already give teams a lot of fits with the combination of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. off the edge. Now just imagine if they had a Chris Jones-like player on the interior defensive line to work with…

Shemar Stewart didn’t post any jaw-dropping numbers at the collegiate level but his production on tape vastly outweighs his statistical prowess. He has freaky length on the defensive line and would give DeMeco Ryans and the Texans an athletic option to give opposing quarterbacks fits from the inside out on the defensive front.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

It’s possible that we could see the Los Angeles Rams go after the best cornerback on their board here, but if they decide not to “reach” for need, perhaps they will go after someone who might end up being the #1 offensive tackle on a number of boards.

If not for injury, Josh Simmons probably would have been the consensus top tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class. And if it wasn’t a consensus, it might have been close.

Simmons is the type of player who could fall significantly if he doesn’t do well in the medical testing portion of the offseason, or he could be one of those players that teams are just like, you know what, we don’t really care. He’s going to get healthy at some point in the near future, he’s too good to pass on.

This year’s offensive line class is pretty strong at the top, and the Los Angeles Rams have shown the value of upgrading in the trenches on both sides of the ball over the last two years. Injury issues aside, Simmons would be a steal with this pick. The Rams bank on his talent in this prediction.