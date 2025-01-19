2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

27. Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Detroit Lions have been so badly snake-bitten on the defensive side of the ball this year that it’s a wonder they still managed to secure the #1 seed in the NFC.

Obviously, the playoffs ending prematurely stings worse than any non-Lions fan can imagine at this point. There’s no doubt that fortifying the defensive side of the ball could and should be a top priority for Lions general manager Brad Holmes in 2024. The Lions need players who can make an impact right away and typically, you’re going to get that from pass rushers.

There are not many rushers in this class who have been as productive at the collegiate level as Marshall’s sack artist Mike Green. We saw the Lions go after Za’Darius Smith in a trade to help boost their depth off the edge, so we know this is a position group they feel can be upgraded going forward.

Especially with Aidan Hutchinson suffering a serious injury, the Lions need more talent here.

28. Washington Commanders: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Washington Commanders have had an absolutely outstanding 2024-25 season. The development of likely Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels has raised all boats in the harbor. This team has vastly exceeded any and all expectations thanks to their star quarterback.

Dan Quinn did a tremendous job building a staff and a roster that could work well together despite there being so many new faces. That was precisely what I thought was going to keep this program from playing as well as they have in 2024.

With that being said, the Commanders are far ahead of schedule in their rebuild which means they still need to go to the meat and potatoes of roster building as much as possible. This team needs to continue to build on the offensive line and Cameron Williams is a unique type of player.

He has all of the traits to be great in the NFL, but will need some coaching and seasoning to get it out of him.