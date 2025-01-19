2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

29. Baltimore Ravens: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Deone Walker just screams Baltimore Raven when you look at him and watch him play.

Honestly, he’s one of the players that I’m really shocked is being thought of as a late 1st-round player or even Day 2 player. I think NFL teams are going to watch what he did last year and believe they can extract that type of playmaking out of him on a consistent basis.

You just don’t get guys who are 6-foot-6, 350-plus pounds, who can move like this and play all over the defensive front. We’ve seen the Ravens dropping Michael Pierce into coverage this year, for crying out loud. This team is going to be salivating watching Walker’s Kentucky tape.

I am sure there are other players the Ravens will like in this draft, but Walker could very well reach his full potential playing in this program and I love the fit.

30. Buffalo Bills: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Buffalo Bills are going to be absolutely livid if they are picking 29th in the NFL Draft in a few months here, but they still have a chance to add some pretty nice pieces if the board falls this way.

Obviously, Buffalo wants to be picking 32nd overall. They’ve been in a championship window with Josh Allen for the last five or so years and they just keep falling short at the worst possible times. One of the biggest ways this roster could be upgraded is in the secondary. The Bills have been a bit susceptible this season against the pass.

We have typically gone with a speedy edge rusher here like Mike Green of Marshall, and while the Bills would probably love to find a consistent 10-sack per year type of guy late in round one, Benjamin Morrison might be a steal at cornerback.

Buffalo has struggled to find staples at outside corner in recent draft classes but Morrison could buck the trend.