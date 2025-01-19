2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled all of the right strings to get their defense back into top shape in the 2024 offseason. Obviously, hiring Vic Fangio ended up being the biggest move this team made in the entire offseason, but even smaller moves like signing Zack Baun paid off in a big way.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman also bucked recent history for the Eagles and used a 1st-round pick on the cornerback position, a move that paid off extremely well as Quinyon Mitchell has emerged as one of the top young corners in the game.

But in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, I could see Roseman going back to his roots. He loves to invest in the trenches on both sides of the ball with premium NFL Draft assets, and he also loves players coming from those big-time SEC programs.

Tyler Booker isn't a Georgia Bulldog, but he has a chance to be a starting guard right away in the NFL and the Eagles might need him to come in and play if Mekhi Becton leaves in free agency.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Throughout the entirety of Patrick Mahomes’s NFL career, the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled badly to find a long-term fit at the left tackle position. They’ve gotten stretches of solid play out of certain players, but their best solution up to this point has been kicking All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney out to left tackle and playing him there.

That’s not the ideal long-term scenario.

We should see some activity for the Chiefs on the offensive line at multiple positions this offseason with Trey Smith hitting free agency as well. I don’t know that Aireontae Ersery is going to be their top potential fit but he has been excellent at Minnesota and has the athletic traits to play left tackle in the NFL.

If the Chiefs like him better as a long-term replacement for Smith at right guard? So be it.

Kansas City needs to continue to fortify the offensive line so Mahomes isn’t taking unnecessary hits throughout the course of the season.