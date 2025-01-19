2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

35. Tennessee Titans: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

38. New England Patriots: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

40. New Orleans Saints: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

41. Chicago Bears: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

42. New York Jets: Emery Jones Jr. OT, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

44. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

45. Indianapolis Colts: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

46. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

47. Arizona Cardinals: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

48. Miami Dolphins: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

50. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

51. Denver Broncos: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

54. Green Bay Packers: Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

56. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

57. Carolina Panthers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

58. Houston Texans: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

59. Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

60. Detroit Lions: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

61. Buffalo Bills: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

62. Washington Commanders: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

63. Philadelphia Eagles: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon

It’s going to be fascinating to see what the Raiders do at the quarterback position this offseason. You can’t help but feel like some team is going to take a shot on Quinn Ewers and he could be a better pro than he was at the college level in my opinion. I like his overall skill set, and a situation like the one in Las Vegas could be favorable to him.

The Cincinnati Bengals go after big-bodied receiver in Elic Ayomanor of Stanford who could replace Tee Higgins, a pending 2025 NFL free agent. The Bengals have thrived with their weaponry fully stocked in recent years, so if Higgins leaves, they are going to need to invest in a replacement with a high selection.

The Los Angeles Chargers missed out on Colston Loveland in round one, but to address their tight end need here in round two they come away with Harold Fannin Jr., who was an absolute target and reception machine at Bowling Green. He’d quickly become one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets.