2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
34. New York Giants: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
35. Tennessee Titans: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
38. New England Patriots: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
39. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
40. New Orleans Saints: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
41. Chicago Bears: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
42. New York Jets: Emery Jones Jr. OT, LSU
43. San Francisco 49ers: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
44. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
45. Indianapolis Colts: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
46. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
47. Arizona Cardinals: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
48. Miami Dolphins: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
50. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
51. Denver Broncos: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
54. Green Bay Packers: Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
56. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
57. Carolina Panthers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
58. Houston Texans: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
59. Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
60. Detroit Lions: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
61. Buffalo Bills: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
62. Washington Commanders: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
63. Philadelphia Eagles: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
It’s going to be fascinating to see what the Raiders do at the quarterback position this offseason. You can’t help but feel like some team is going to take a shot on Quinn Ewers and he could be a better pro than he was at the college level in my opinion. I like his overall skill set, and a situation like the one in Las Vegas could be favorable to him.
The Cincinnati Bengals go after big-bodied receiver in Elic Ayomanor of Stanford who could replace Tee Higgins, a pending 2025 NFL free agent. The Bengals have thrived with their weaponry fully stocked in recent years, so if Higgins leaves, they are going to need to invest in a replacement with a high selection.
The Los Angeles Chargers missed out on Colston Loveland in round one, but to address their tight end need here in round two they come away with Harold Fannin Jr., who was an absolute target and reception machine at Bowling Green. He’d quickly become one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets.