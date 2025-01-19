2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions

65. New York Giants: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

67. Cleveland Browns: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

69. New England Patriots: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

71. New Orleans Saints: Andrew Watts, S, Notre Dame

72. Chicago Bears: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

73. Las Vegas Raiders: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

74. Carolina Panthers: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

75. San Francisco 49ers: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

76. Dallas Cowboys: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

77. New England Patriots: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

78. Arizona Cardinals: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

79. Washington Commanders: Jaylon Royals, WR, Utah State

80. Indianapolis Colts: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

82. Seattle Seahawks: DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

85. Denver Broncos: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

87. Green Bay Packers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

89. Houston Texans: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

90. Los Angeles Rams: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

91. New Orleans Saints: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State

92. Baltimore Ravens: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

93. Cleveland Browns: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

94. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyren Lacy, WR, LSU

95. New York Jets: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia

97. Minnesota Vikings: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

98. Miami Dolphins: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

99. San Francisco 49ers: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

100. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

After seeing the 49ers’ offense struggle so badly to find any sort of continuity at the running back position in the absence of Christian McCaffrey, would it shock anyone if the team invested another high pick in that position this offseason? TreVeyon Henderson has big play ability and could end up being exactly what Kyle Shanahan needs for some insurance there.

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again go after Jaxson Dart in a 2025 NFL mock draft scenario here, and I can’t help but be intrigued by it. It’s a low-risk, high-reward type of move on day two for them and Dart could thrive in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos go after a third-straight offensive weapon in this mock draft to surround Bo Nix. Sean Payton loves his big-bodied receivers and with Jayden Higgins, the Broncos get a guy who didn’t drop a lot of passes at the college level, a trait they need to carry over to the pros.