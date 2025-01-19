2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions
65. New York Giants: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
67. Cleveland Browns: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
69. New England Patriots: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
71. New Orleans Saints: Andrew Watts, S, Notre Dame
72. Chicago Bears: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
73. Las Vegas Raiders: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
74. Carolina Panthers: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
75. San Francisco 49ers: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
76. Dallas Cowboys: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
77. New England Patriots: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
78. Arizona Cardinals: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
79. Washington Commanders: Jaylon Royals, WR, Utah State
80. Indianapolis Colts: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
82. Seattle Seahawks: DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
85. Denver Broncos: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
87. Green Bay Packers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
89. Houston Texans: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
90. Los Angeles Rams: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
91. New Orleans Saints: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
92. Baltimore Ravens: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
93. Cleveland Browns: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
94. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyren Lacy, WR, LSU
95. New York Jets: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
96. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia
97. Minnesota Vikings: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
98. Miami Dolphins: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
99. San Francisco 49ers: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
100. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
After seeing the 49ers’ offense struggle so badly to find any sort of continuity at the running back position in the absence of Christian McCaffrey, would it shock anyone if the team invested another high pick in that position this offseason? TreVeyon Henderson has big play ability and could end up being exactly what Kyle Shanahan needs for some insurance there.
The Pittsburgh Steelers once again go after Jaxson Dart in a 2025 NFL mock draft scenario here, and I can’t help but be intrigued by it. It’s a low-risk, high-reward type of move on day two for them and Dart could thrive in the NFL.
The Denver Broncos go after a third-straight offensive weapon in this mock draft to surround Bo Nix. Sean Payton loves his big-bodied receivers and with Jayden Higgins, the Broncos get a guy who didn’t drop a lot of passes at the college level, a trait they need to carry over to the pros.