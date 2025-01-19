2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants are yet another team desperate for a quarterback in the 2025 offseason. And this team might be the most desperate of them all.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Giants make calls about getting some other veteran options that could be available around the league. Maybe they even go after Sam Darnold after his big year with the Minnesota Vikings.

Whatever the case, I feel like the Giants are one of those teams that Deion Sanders will actually let his son, Shedeur, play for at the next level. And I do think he’s being serious about not letting him play in certain NFL cities for whatever reason. And that is the primary reason I don’t have Shedeur going to Cleveland with the 2nd overall pick.

The Giants have weapons Sanders can get the ball out to and benefit from early on. The biggest issue with his game that could prevent him from being picked this high is taking too many sacks.

4. New England Patriots: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

For the first time in at least a month or so, I have the New England Patriots taking someone other than Colorado do-it-all star Travis Hunter. The appeal of Travis Hunter here is obvious, but especially if he’s going to play mostly cornerback at the next level, I could see a team like New England going in a different direction.

Abdul Carter is starting to gain some serious steam as a potential #1 overall pick candidate with his rare blend of athleticism, explosiveness, and ability to finish when he gets to the quarterback.

The Patriots obviously just need to continue adding building blocks all over the roster. If there was a left tackle here worth taking, that would be a “draft for need” kind of situation, but taking the best player on their board is the better course of action and it’s not difficult to see how Carter and his pass rush abilities off the edge would be their first priority, even over a Travis Hunter type of playmaker.