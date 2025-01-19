2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

I don’t know that there are many players this offseason who will be more coveted by fans around the league than Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. I think Hunter is going to come to the NFL and sell the most jerseys out of any new addition in the league, and I think we’re going to see a lot of people follow his career with significant interest.

And for good reason. Travis Hunter is one of the most unique prospects you’ll ever see coming out of the collegiate ranks and I do believe we’ll see him play both sides of the ball at the next level.

Just imagine in Jacksonville, Travis Hunter playing along with star rookie Brian Thomas Jr. as the Jags put together a touchdown drive, only to steal an extra possession a couple of plays later as Hunter picks off a pass playing defense.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

We saw quarterbacks go in the top three picks of this 2025 NFL mock draft so the Las Vegas Raiders obviously missed out.

Antonio Pierce says you’re welcome.

The Raiders definitely need a quarterback but I honestly don’t hate the idea of this team rolling with Aidan O’Connell for another season and seeing what happens for 2026. This franchise has to play the long game. The last thing they need to do is get desperate, and O’Connell has been serviceable.

What the Raiders need as much as anything else? Building blocks on both sides of the ball. They’ve already got two superstars in tight end Brock Bowers as well as pass rusher Maxx Crosby. What could the Raiders do to really upgrade their roster immediately?

Go get the guy with probably the highest floor in the class. Will Johnson is a Pat Surtain-esque prospect who is technically sound, athletic, and an instant starter.