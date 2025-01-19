2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Here we have a pick that might surprise a lot of people, but I don’t know how long Tyler Warren is going to last during the 2025 NFL Draft.

After seeing just how incredible of a rookie year Brock Bowers was able to have for the Las Vegas Raiders, I think we’ll see Warren’s value increase substantially. Warren was absolutely outstanding for Penn State this past year and he is one of those unique types of players who can line up all over the formation. He can play in line, he can split out, and Penn State even got him involved out of the backfield at times.

He’s a true “Joker” type of weapon in the passing game at tight end and the Saints have Juwan Johnson slated to hit free agency. Taysom Hill is also a potential cut candidate. Warren makes a ton of sense because I feel like New Orleans is going to view themselves as a candidate to win the division next year if they can stay healthy.

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

At some point, we’re going to put another player in here just for the sake of doing it. But for the Chicago Bears, the most obvious potential selection might just end up being the most likely and logical as well.

Spoiler alert – we have the Bears taking even more offensive linemen in this three-round mock draft simulation. The Bears might need four different/new starters on the offensive line this offseason, and you’ve got to start somewhere.

Former first-round pick Darnell Wright is entrenched at right tackle, but we could legitimately see Chicago swap out starters at every other position. It might not all happen in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that’s going to be a safe bet for this team at least on the interior offensive line if they want.

Will Campbell is being dinged a little bit as a prospect for having shorter arms (and thus needing to move inside at the next level) but offensive guards are making $20 million per season nowadays, so this is not a reach in terms of positional value anymore.