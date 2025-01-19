2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

11. San Francisco 49ers: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

This past season was brutal for the San Francisco 49ers for a number of reasons. Obviously, having to deal with so many injuries ultimately buried this team, but it was also a stark reminder that the 49ers have not drafted exceptionally well in recent years.

The Niners have a number of concerns on their roster stemming from pretty iffy drafting over the last 4-5 years if you really want to go back and look at it, and obviously we are grading this team harshly because they are in a championship window.

The drafting woes for the 49ers are especially prevalent defensively where this team lacks a true second option other than Nick Bosa coming off the edge, though not for lack of trying. The 49ers have really tried to leave no stone unturned whether it’s the NFL Draft or free agency (or trades) to get that long-term rusher opposite Bosa.

Jalon Walker could come in and play a substantial role with the Niners needing both pass rush help and possibly a long-term replacement for Dre Greenlaw, who is a free agent.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

As much as we want to just copy and paste every Ashton Jeanty selection here, let’s go a different direction for the Dallas Cowboys for a week.

And let’s start by justifying not picking Jeanty with this selection. The Cowboys got a nice breakthrough year from Jalen Tolbert in 2024 and he should factor as a third option in the offense. But this team doesn’t have a secondary option beyond CeeDee Lamb that is really going to attract the focus of defenses on a weekly basis.

Luther Burden can do that. Ideally, the non-Jeanty selection for the Cowboys would be Tyler Warren here but the Cowboys could do worse than Luther Burden, who is an absolute weapon at every level of the field. He could legitimately take pressure off of Lamb and the Cowboys need to do anything they can to invest around Dak Prescott during this competitive window they’re in.