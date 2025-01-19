2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

One position group for the Miami Dolphins that is shaping up to take a pretty significant hit over the last two years is safety.

The Dolphins lost Brandon Jones in 2024 free agency to the Denver Broncos and he ended up finishing in the top five in the AFC in Pro Bowl voting. They let a good one leave. Could they do the same thing again here in the 2025 offseason with Jevon Holland?

Holland has dealt with some injuries in his career but he’s an outstanding player when healthy and the Dolphins should be trying to retain him. Even if they do retain him, a player like Malaki Starks could really help this Miami defense.

Miami had a top-10 scoring defense but they had just 10 interceptions as a team. They need some playmakers on the back end of the defense who can create extra possessions for the offense and Starks can help them do just that.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts are yet another team in the top 15 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft that I think are going to make it impossible for teams picking in the second half of the first round to get a player like Tyler Warren, who should emerge as the consensus TE1 over the next month or two.

Even if you can’t get Tyler Warren, however, you could get a stud like Colston Loveland out of Michigan. Some have compared Loveland more to a player like Mike Gesicki in terms of his size and play style as a receiving option, but playing at Michigan, we know Loveland is being asked to do some dirty work as well.

And with the Colts, he’s going to need to run block.

But obviously, the appeal of taking a guy like Loveland in the 1st round is not limited to his run blocking ability. You want this guy to come in and give you some of what the Raiders got from Brock Bowers. Having a tight end like Loveland will give Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson another “easy” button in the offense.

Shane Steichen thrived with Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz in Philadelphia, so he knows the value of a player like this in the passing game.