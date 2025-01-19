2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes surprising QB action

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t do enough to make it to the playoffs in 2024, and the scapegoat for that was defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Wait a second…Weren’t we all just talking about Anarumo as one of the hottest potential head coach candidates in the NFL just a year ago? Wasn’t this guy supposed to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the league?

It smells like scapegoat, to me.

The Bengals need help off the edge, there’s no question about it. And although Anarumo is no longer there, Nic Scourton fits the archetype of what this franchise seems to covet in EDGE guys. He is more of a “motor” player than a flashy athlete off the edge, and even though he’s not as dynamic as other guys, he’s got a high floor at the NFL because of his ability to play all three downs.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

In terms of figuring out what position group the Seattle Seahawks need to attack early in the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s not very hard at all.

The Seahawks need offensive linemen, and they probably wish they had multiple 1st-round picks to be able to add foundational pieces to this roster.

The biggest question mark is not whether or not they need offensive linemen, but what players are going to be the ideal fits for this team in the draft? Someone like Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is a little bit of a wild card because he played left tackle for the Longhorns. Could he play guard at the next level? Maybe. Could he switch to the right tackle position for the Seahawks?

Perhaps. But between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, I wouldn’t be surprised if another player or two emerged for the Seahawks as a better overall fit. It wouldn’t be a bad pick, by any means. The Seahawks just need to figure out ways to protect the quarterback better and Banks will hopefully help do just that.