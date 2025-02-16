2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best receivers in league history in Mike Evans at the top of their depth chart. They’ve got a fascinating young player in Jalen McMillan. But what happens this offseason with Chris Godwin? How much longer can they expect to be getting the type of production we’ve gotten used to seeing out of Evans?

A player like Tetairoa McMillan falling into the Bucs’ laps here with the 19th overall pick is rather unheard of. For whatever reasons, he keeps falling in our 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios and maybe we’ve gotten too low on him. Some folks have McMillan in their top 10 overall prospects while some feel like he fits in the teens.

The Buccaneers would not likely hesitate to pick him here and give Baker Mayfield another big-bodied target with playmaking ability at all levels of the field.

20. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Denver Broncos have a young group of receivers they believe in, but this scenario here doesn’t really leave them with much of a choice. We could see the Broncos go after defensive line in round one. Maybe even safety if the board falls a certain way.

But getting playmakers for Bo Nix has to be the team’s primary objective this offseason. Even with the emergence this past season of Marvin Mims and players the coaching staff likes (Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele), the value of someone like Luther Burden here might be too much to pass on.

Burden has been one of the best players in college football the last handful of years in the run-after-the-catch department which would play extremely well in Sean Payton’s offense and take pressure off of Courtland Sutton.