2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

23. Green Bay Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

We are often looking out for cornerbacks for the Green Bay Packers in mock draft scenarios but I don’t think we’ve ever had Will Johnson falling into their laps. The Packers would probably be doing dances around their war room in this case.

While there are a lot of enticing players on the defensive front that I think general manager Brian Gutekunst will be swooning over, you can’t deny the value of an outside corner like Johnson in this pick slot and with the futures of Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes in question, this pick would make a lot of sense.

The only issue here? How is Johnson going to test? The Packers have certain athletic thresholds to meet when it comes to their draft picks and there is some thought that Johnson won’t test as well as you would hope for a player of his reputation.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Minnesota Vikings will be a team to watch this offseason at the quarterback position with Sam Darnold having a tremendous regular season followed by an absolutely ugly playoff debacle, but no one should have expected him to absolutely carry that team. The Vikings have other areas of the roster they are going to have to address this offseason, including the secondary.

There are a number of key departures for the Vikings on the back end of the defense, and someone like Jahdae Barron might be coming around at the best possible time. He excelled as an outside corner, in the slot, as a dime linebacker, and pretty much whatever role he was asked to play.

He could be a fun weapon for defensive coordinator Brian Flores to add to the mix.