2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions
65. New York Giants: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss
66. Kansas City Chiefs: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
67. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
69. New England Patriots: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emery Jones Jr., WR, LSU
71. New Orleans Saints: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
72. Chicago Bears: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
73. Las Vegas Raiders: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
74. Carolina Panthers: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
75. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
76. Dallas Cowboys: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
77. New England Patriots: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
78. Arizona Cardinals: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
79. Washington Commanders: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
80. Indianapolis Colts: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
82. Seattle Seahawks: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
85. Denver Broncos: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
87. Green Bay Packers: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
89. Houston Texans: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland
90. Los Angeles Rams: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
91. Baltimore Ravens: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
92. New York Jets: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
93. New Orleans Saints: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
94. Cleveland Browns: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
96. Philadelphia Eagles: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
97. Minnesota Vikings: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
98. Miami Dolphins: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
99. San Francisco 49ers: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
100. Los Angeles Rams: Nohl Williams, CB, California
101. Detroit Lions: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
Here in the third round we have a number of teams taking necessary shots at the quarterback position and a number of teams going after even more playmakers. Again, this class is absolutely loaded in the offensive weapon department and you are seeing the depth at the tight end flexing here in round three.
But let’s focus in on the quarterbacks for a moment. We’ve had the Browns taking Jalen Milroe in just about every round of a mock draft at some point in the last couple of months and that’s because it’s so hard to know how NFL teams are going to value him. You can’t help but wonder if he has huge workouts, how high can his stock go?
We have a newcomer to the three-round mock drafts with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who is coming off of his seventh year at the college level this past season. At the age of 25, something may have clicked for him and he’s now receiving some top-100 hype. We’ll see whether NFL teams really believe he has that kind of ability or upside considering he will be 26 by the start of the season.