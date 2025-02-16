2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions

65. New York Giants: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

66. Kansas City Chiefs: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

67. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

69. New England Patriots: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emery Jones Jr., WR, LSU

71. New Orleans Saints: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

72. Chicago Bears: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

73. Las Vegas Raiders: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

74. Carolina Panthers: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

75. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

76. Dallas Cowboys: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

77. New England Patriots: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

78. Arizona Cardinals: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

79. Washington Commanders: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

80. Indianapolis Colts: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

82. Seattle Seahawks: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

85. Denver Broncos: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

87. Green Bay Packers: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

89. Houston Texans: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

90. Los Angeles Rams: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

91. Baltimore Ravens: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

92. New York Jets: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

93. New Orleans Saints: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

94. Cleveland Browns: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

97. Minnesota Vikings: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

98. Miami Dolphins: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

99. San Francisco 49ers: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State

100. Los Angeles Rams: Nohl Williams, CB, California

101. Detroit Lions: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

Here in the third round we have a number of teams taking necessary shots at the quarterback position and a number of teams going after even more playmakers. Again, this class is absolutely loaded in the offensive weapon department and you are seeing the depth at the tight end flexing here in round three.

But let’s focus in on the quarterbacks for a moment. We’ve had the Browns taking Jalen Milroe in just about every round of a mock draft at some point in the last couple of months and that’s because it’s so hard to know how NFL teams are going to value him. You can’t help but wonder if he has huge workouts, how high can his stock go?

We have a newcomer to the three-round mock drafts with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who is coming off of his seventh year at the college level this past season. At the age of 25, something may have clicked for him and he’s now receiving some top-100 hype. We’ll see whether NFL teams really believe he has that kind of ability or upside considering he will be 26 by the start of the season.