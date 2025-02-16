2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

We all just witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles’ utter dominance in the Super Bowl with exactly zero blitzes called by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. How in the world is that even possible? Well, you’ve got to have a defensive front that can get home with just four, and you’ve got to be able to bring pass rush in waves.

How can the Jacksonville Jaguars make that happen in the 2025 NFL Draft? They’ve absolutely got to go after impact players on the defensive front. We’ve seen them emphasize this in recent years with the selection of Travon Walker back in 2022 and then Josh Hines-Allen a few years before that, but getting a disruptive player on the interior defensive line like Mason Graham could do wonders for this Jacksonville defense.

This team was one of the worst at getting pressure in 2024 and that’s got to change for them to compete in the AFC South going forward.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It’s interesting that Pete Carroll stepped away from coaching the Seattle Seahawks where his quarterback was Geno Smith, and he could end up selecting a guy in the 2025 NFL Draft who has been compared (in a positive way) to Geno Smith. Shedeur Sanders took way too many sacks at Colorado, but there is still a lot to like about his mental makeup at the position and his obvious football IQ.

Being the son of Deion Sanders, you see the ultimate confidence in the way Sanders plays the game. There’s a lot to work with here if your expectations are realistic from the get go. Sanders is not a true “playmaker” at the QB position but a ball distributor and point guard. That’s something the Raiders should be able to work with especially because under Pete Carroll, you know they’re going to be running the ball a lot.