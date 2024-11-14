2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 mock draft ahead of Week 11
3. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
I sincerely think that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders would step in if a team like the Tennessee Titans tried to draft Shedeur Sanders. It's a shame that this could happen, but I bet it does. For that reason, the Titans catch wind of what could happen and decide to not even go down that path. Sanders brings a ton of unwanted attention, and you'd have to think that Shedeur is a similar person, seeing as he's Deion's son...
Well, the Titans will take a chance on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in this NFL mock draft, as second-year QB Will Levis just isn't it and may end up as their backup in 2025. The Titans also signed Mason Rudolph last offseason to be their backup QB, so the Titans could have some QB decisions to make here.
It does seem like Tennessee has their defense figured out to an extent, so this team could quickly turn into something if the QB gets fixed in the 2025 NFL Draft.
4. Cleveland Browns - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Will Campbell may end up being a guard at the NFL level, but the Cleveland Browns do need some OL help regardless. I could see this team also taking a wide receiver here, but Will Campbell is the pick at fourth overall for the Browns in this NFL mock draft. In the NFL, beyond the QB, teams won't win unless they are solid in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
The Browns must not neglect fixing their OL in their quest to bring in a new QB to replace Deshaun Watson. And on that note, there may not be a clear-cut QB for the Browns to take in the 2025 NFL Draft, so depending on who is making the decisions here, they may have to get creative to find the franchise QB.
And Watson's contract should not impact how they approach the QB situation - they must find a replacement ASAP.