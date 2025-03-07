2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The New Orleans Saints are finally going to be fully removed from the Sean Payton era as of the 2025 season. Kellen Moore is bringing a completely different brand of football to New Orleans after Dennis Allen and Darren Rizzi were branches off the Payton tree. And I feel like Moore will believe the Saints are closer than the general public does, so a player like Tyler Warren here could make a lot of sense. He’s one of the most dynamic weapons in the class.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Chicago Bears have made two massive trades already to start the 2025 offseason, bringing in interior offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson in trades with the Chiefs and Rams. The Bears could still go offensive tackle with this selection, but you can’t shake the feeling that Ben Johnson wants to recreate the magic he had with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit as soon as possible.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Kyle Shanahan himself is a Texas Longhorn, and that doesn’t mean he’s going to be taking the first Longhorn prospect he sees with this pick, but how much sense does Kelvin Banks make for his current team? Banks has gone up against elite competition year after year at Texas and held his own. He can start off at left guard if Trent Williams is coming back and move to left tackle whenever the time comes.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Making his debut in the top 12 of our 2025 NFL mock draft predictions is North Carolina star running back Omarion Hampton. After a tremendous career at UNC, Hampton absolutely dominated the NFL Scouting Combine and looks every bit the part of a first-round player. This is truly one of the biggest needs on the Cowboys’ roster right now and they saw firsthand how big of a difference one running back can make on a team with Saquon Barkley in the division last season.