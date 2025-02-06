2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen who has gone viral for his very odd way of saying “Duval.” Despite the viral videos of the new Jags head coach, the expectation is going to be that Coen can really help revive Trevor Lawrence and this Jags offense. How about making the offense even more explosive with one of the best playmakers in the country, and one of the most unique prospects you’ll ever see?

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Here’s a bit of a “reach” in terms of where people have Dart projected, but it’s important to remember that the NFL media train was way off on the projection for Oregon star QB Bo Nix last year, who went 12th overall to the Denver Broncos despite being ranked somewhere in the 20s-40s as an overall prospect by the draft experts. It only takes one team…The Raiders need a QB in the worst way and Dart has skills that could translate well to the next level. We’ll see soon enough just how high NFL teams truly are on him.

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

This has become a mainstay in our 2025 NFL mock drafts. When new Jets general manager Darren Mougey was with the Denver Broncos, his best teams were built well in the trenches. With Aaron Glenn coming in as the head coach, a strong defensive front will be absolutely mandatory. Graham is the type of guy you want to help build your culture the right way.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers desperately need building blocks for the defensive side of the ball after trading away Brian Burns last offseason. I’m not sure who the current building blocks for this team are on that side of the ball right now, or that the team knows, either. The Panthers need a player like Jalon Walker, who has excelled as an off-ball linebacker and even more so as a pass rusher. He’s a weapon for the defense and can help this Carolina team where they need it most.