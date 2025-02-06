2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The more I think about it, the more I really like Tyler Warren to the New Orleans Saints. Warren is a jack-of-all-trades at the tight end position who could seamlessly replace both Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson in the offense with one fell swoop. Hill could be a cap casualty this offseason and Johnson is an unrestricted free agent. Warren isn’t the same level of prospect but Brock Bowers is going to elevate this loaded tight end class.

10. Chicago Bears: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

For the first time in a long time, the Bears miss out on Will Campbell in a 2025 NFL mock draft that I’m putting together. No big deal here, they simply pivot to one of the best interior linemen in the class and a player who has been shooting up the experts’ boards lately in Tyler Booker. Booker has the look of a longtime mainstay at the guard position and we know Ben Johnson is going to need a physical group up front.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The San Francisco 49ers actually have a lot more issues and needs than you might assume based on how good this team has been in recent years. And they have question marks among the long-term staples on top of the roster holes. With Charvarius Ward likely departing this offseason due to a personal matter, the Niners need to reload in the secondary is going to be amplified. Jahdae Barron can play anywhere in the secondary and Robert Saleh can help maximize his talents.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Just copy and paste every explanation of this mock draft pick. Here’s the reasoning that I’m going with: The Cowboys undoubtedly believe they are going to be better when fully healthy this year. Jerry Jones just watched Saquon Barkley lead the Eagles to an NFC Championship and 2,000 yards rushing. The impact of a running back like Jeanty on this Dallas offense could entice Jones significantly in 2025.