2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the most boring team in the top five of most 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenarios, so that means they’re automatically going to do the craziest thing on draft night, right? I think James Gladstone, seeing how transformative a strong defensive front can be in Los Angeles with the Rams, is going to emphasize building in the trenches. Mason Graham is a clean prospect and an easy first selection for Gladstone as an NFL GM.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Las Vegans Raiders want to run the ball under Pete Carroll, and set Geno Smith up for as much success as possible. Raiders GM John Spytek has already put it out there that his son basically vowed to disown him if he doesn’t take Jeanty with this pick. It makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, and getting two guys like Jeanty and Brock Bowers in the fold offensively is going to help keep this team relevant in the AFC West.

7. New York Jets: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

The New York Jets could go a variety of different directions here, including going after a top quarterback on their board. But we don’t often explore the idea of this team taking Will Campbell and that could make a lot of sense. Campbell would be an instant plug-and-play starter at either guard or tackle for the Jets, and they need it with both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses moving on this offseason.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

It’s not a foregone conclusion that the Panthers will go defense with this pick, but that is the area of this roster that needs the most attention. There’s part of me that wants to put on my greedy GM hat with the Panthers in my mock drafts and go offense to more directly support Bryce Young, but getting one of the best pressure players in the class can help Young as well. Can Ejiro Evero maximize a talent like Walker? I think he absolutely can.