2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

13. Miami Dolphins: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

One of the most underrated losses suffered by any team last year was the Miami Dolphins losing Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency, and they never really recovered from that. This year’s defensive line class is absolutely loaded and the Dolphins take the second one off the board in this mock draft in Derrick Harmon out of Oregon. The Dolphins get an immediate upgrade in their run defense and overall toughness on the interior.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Here we have our first big surprise quarterback selection of this mock draft with the Colts going after Shedeur Sanders, who fell out of the top 10 picks overall. Whether you feel that’s realistic or not at this point, the NFL Draft is always unpredictable. The Colts have started giving us early indicators that they are unhappy with the progress being made by Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen’s not going to sit on his hands.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons have one job in this draft: Get a pass rusher in the first round. This team’s inability to get after the quarterback really ended up costing them a chance to win their division this past year. The Falcons have one of the best collections of offensive weapons in the NFL right now and absolutely nothing to show for it. They need to start stacking dudes on that defensive front, and Mykel Williams will be an impact player in Raheem Morris’s defense.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

I thiink Jonathan Gannon would absolutely love to take a Georgia Bulldog pass rusher with this pick to go back to his Philadelphia Eagles roots, but Shemar Stewart and his 10/10 on the RAS scale will have to do. Stewart was a tremendous impact pass rusher at Texas A&M without racking up a ton of sacks, which has caused quite a stir in the NFL Draft community. He had a ton of pressures and should be a double-digit sack player at the next level.