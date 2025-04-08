2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Saints could be shaping up for a shocker of a pick one way or another here. I think they come away from the first round of this draft potentially with one of Ashton Jeanty (if he’s there), Omarion Hampton, or Shedeur Sanders. Taking Sanders wouldn’t be the instant gratification pick, but it could be the best long-term move for new head coach Kellen Moore. Saints GM Mickey Loomis hasn’t used a 1st-round pick on a QB in his tenure as GM. That could change if Sanders is on the board.

10. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The rollercoaster of rumors before the NFL Draft is always a fun ride, but I think we can count on Omarion Hampton coming off the board sooner rather than later. Some people still believe he’s going to go after the 19th overall pick but we know that Ben Johnson and the Bears won’t be afraid to take him here. Johnson was with the Lions when they made a rather unpopular pick of Jahmyr Gibbs a couple of years back. Hampton isn’t the same type of player, but he could be a key playmaker for Johnson’s offense.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

The San Francisco 49ers have not really been in a position in many of my mock draft projections to be able to take LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, so I actually kind of like this change up. Campbell can play tackle or guard at the next level and the 49ers might just use him at guard immediately and kick him out to tackle whenever Trent Williams decides he’s done playing.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys miss out on the top two running backs in this class but they still go and get another offensive weapon for Dak Prescott. Matthew Golden doesn’t have to move very far in this projection and gives the Cowboys a weapon who can immediately upgrade their offense from the slot and be a dangerous player after the catch as well as deep downfield.