2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

This is going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the first round of the draft in a couple of weeks. The Dolphins could be poised to trade veteran receiver Tyreek Hill, which could set off a massive domino effect of changes in the first handful of rounds of the draft. Regardless, they need help at all three levels of the defense and Will Johnson could be an instant starter for them at outside corner.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Indianapolis Colts have perhaps a more pressing need on the interior offensive line, but I think a lot of teams are going to be enamored by Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He has impressive range and playmaking ability, is a pressure player on passing downs, and has the athletic traits to cover. He could be a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo next to veteran Zaire Franklin.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Another player who doesn’t normally fall this far down the board in our mock draft scenarios is Georgia star linebacker Jalon Walker. Walker is considered by some to be a lock for the top 10 picks in this year’s draft, but others wonder whether his “positionless” label is going to be more of a team-specific fit than anyone realizes. It would be nice to have a cleaner projection for him but some have suggested that Frankie Luvu is a good comp. Let Walker do all of the things that he does well and don’t back him into any specific corner.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

After missing out on Milton Williams in NFL Free Agency, you know the Arizona Cardinals are going to be hungry for some help on the defensive line in this year’s draft. There are going to be plenty of opportunities to upgrade that situation with players like Derrick Harmon and Kenneth Grant still on the board here in the middle of the first round. Harmon would be able to come in and work well next to Josh Sweat.