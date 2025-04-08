2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

29. Washington Commanders: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

There are a handful of running backs who are going to generate first-round hype late in the process here, and if you’re taking the over on 2.5 backs in the first, TreVeyon Henderson is likely to be one of the three (or more) off the board. Henderson was a star prospect who proved he’s not afraid of big moments early on in his college career. He’s an asset on all three downs, has home run ability, and would be a great fit for Klif Kingsbury’s offense in Washington.

30. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

There aren’t many cornerbacks with 1st-round hype this year, but the Buffalo Bills and other teams picking late in the first will certainly like the overall package of traits Trey Amos brings to the table. He’s got size, athleticism, ball skills, and experience. The Bills will be able to insert a guy like this into their lineup right away, and they’re in great shape with two second-round picks to really take advantage of the depth of this class.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Regardless of the additions made this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs still have an obvious need on the offensive line at both the left tackle and left guard positions. One player can’t fill both needs but Kelvin Banks can project to fill either of those spots. He played against so many of the best pass rushers at the college level over the past handful of years and should be ready to rock from Day 1 in the NFL.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Philadelphia Eagles typically seem to go for guys who are more statistically dominant than Shemar Stewart, but his tantalizing athletic traits might be too good to pass up at this stage of the draft. There is a chance his combination of size, length, speed, and explosiveness will get him into the top 15 picks overall, so this could be viewed as a big-time steal. There are still elements of his game that need refining, but he’s a good value for the Eagles this late.