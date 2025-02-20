2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The New Orleans Saints are making their first really major change in quite some time with the hiring of new head coach Kellen Moore. The last couple of decades have been dominated by Sean Payton and branches off the Payton tree (Dennis Allen, Darren Rizzi), so Moore being hired is a huge indicator of major culture change. Moore’s best offenses have always included a playmaker at tight end and Tyler Warren has the makings of the best in this year’s class.

10. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Chicago Bears have no choice but to blame the offensive line for Caleb Williams being sacked on nearly 11 percent of his dropbacks last year. Even though sacks are largely a quarterback stat, there is no question that Chicago’s offensive line needs to be overhauled. Someone like Kelvin Banks could come in and start immediately for the Bears at either left tackle or left guard depending on Ben Johnson’s vision for Braxton Jones.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There’s a decent chance the San Francisco 49ers will lose Charvarius Ward this offseason, and Robert Saleh is going to need some playmakers in the defensive backfield. I could see the 49ers going after any number of secondary options here with this pick, as well as potentially offensive or defensive line. This team needs a bit of a reload this offseason even if they aren’t rebuilding or resetting. Johnson looks like a natural fit for Robert Saleh’s defense and an immediate starter.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Let’s veer off the Ashton Jeanty path for a moment and look at an alternate option for the Dallas Cowboys – Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Having a big-bodied receiver like this to pair up with CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert (who finally had a breakout year) would give the Cowboys a dynamic handful of options for Dak Prescott to spread the ball to. This team still needs help at the running back position but they can take advantage of the depth of the class in the second round.