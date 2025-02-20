2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

13. Miami Dolphins: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Protecting Tua Tagovailoa is as important as anything the Dolphins do this entire offseason. The offensive line talent in this class is not the level we saw from the 2020 draft class but there are a lot of guys who look like they could start early on and potentially at multiple positions. Armand Membou might be the best pure tackle in the class but there are also some who believe he could be a plug-and-play starter at right guard. The Dolphins have openings at both guard spots.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

It’s been flying under the radar a little bit so far this offseason, but the Colts might have an underrated need on the offensive line. Their two starters at center and right guard – Ryan Kelly and Mark Glowinski – are pending unrestricted free agents. They might need someone who can plug and play at least one of those positions and Booker is a perfect fit here.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Variety is the spice of life, right? The Falcons are usually taking Mykel Williams in this pick slot, so what if we change it up a little bit? Mike Green has slowly but surely been one of the hottest NFL Draft risers in recent weeks and for good reason. He was absolutely dominant as a pass rusher at Marshall and has translatable traits to the next level where he can be a consistent pressure player.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The closer we get to the 2025 NFL Draft, the less I’m convinced Walter Nolen is going to last all that long on the board. Nolen is a disruptive player on the interior who will be a featured piece for Jonathan Gannon’s defensive front. Gannon knows from his time with Philadelphia just how important a pass rusher on the inside like this is to the overall success of that unit.