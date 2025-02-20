2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

29. Washington Commanders: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

It worked out pretty well for the Washington Commanders the last time they took an Ohio State receiver, didn’t it? The mission of the 2025 offseason for the Commanders is going to be getting long-term pieces to surround star quarterback Jayden Daniels, and adding a dependable receiver who can play inside or outside as well as help in the running game as a blocker? This is a high-floor type of pick for a team like the Commanders.

30. Buffalo Bills: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

It seems like the consensus opinion on James Pearce is evolving rapidly as the offseason progresses. The sooner this guy can run a 4.5-something in the 40-yard dash, the better at this point. I don’t know if NFL teams are overthinking his production or if they really don’t like his overall makeup, but for whatever reason, he was left completely off of Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft and he’s all the way down at 21st on Dane Brugler’s latest big board. I don’t think the EDGE-needy Buffalo Bills would complain about him still being on the board.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Kansas City Chiefs are potentially going to have to make some major sacrifices on their roster this offseason with guard Trey Smith potentially receiving the franchise/transition tag and a number of starters possibly leaving defensively. One of the key players who could be on the way out on defense is safety Justin Reid, who has quietly been one of the key players of this team’s success over the last handful of years. If Reid leaves, there are intriguing options to replace him in this draft including Georgia’s All-American Malaki Starks.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

Hey, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to find a tremendous fit out of Toledo in the first round of last year’s draft in Quinyon Mitchell. There’s no doubt that if the Eagles scouted Mitchell to that degree that they ended up seeing his old teammate, Darius Alexander, on the defensive front. With Milton Williams slated to hit free agency, the Eagles will want to do some reloading on the defensive line. Alexander could be the ideal 1st-round replacement.