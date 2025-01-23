2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the only remaining NFL teams without a head coach at this point. But no matter who becomes the head coach, it’s hard to imagine anyone not wanting a playmaker like Travis Hunter, who would instantly make the Jaguars must-see TV (as if Brian Thomas Jr. isn’t already).

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Raiders obviously acquired Sam Darnold in a tag and trade scenario with the Vikings in this scenario, and the obvious next step is to make life better/easier for him. That’s what happened when he was with the Vikings where he had Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, Aaron Jones, and the great Justin Jefferson.

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The New York Jets just hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and Glenn knows firsthand the value of a deep, menacing defensive line. He benefitted from that as a player, and he saw how impactful it was to lack a deep defensive line in this year’s playoffs. Mason Graham would be a great addition to this Jets roster.

8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Carolina Panthers just need so many pieces on both sides of the ball. Luckily for them, we’re not talking about the quarterback position for this season. Adding a playmaker at the cornerback like Will Johnson would be huge for this team even though they still need a pass rusher off the edge to make life easier for him.