2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

9. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Saints are in one of the worst salary cap situations in the entire NFL this season, and it remains to be seen what kind of impact that will have on the current roster. One thing we know – the ageless wonder Cam Jordan is not getting any younger. A player like Mykel Williams could be exactly the type of long-term replacement the Saints need.

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

The Chicago Bears have now hired Ben Johnson as their next head coach, and you can expect both he and GM Ryan Poles to get to work in building a wall around Caleb Williams. Expect the Bears to go after big fish in free agency like Trey Smith and then get the best OL on their board in the top two rounds.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Trent Williams’s absence was extremely notable for the San Francisco 49ers this year. If the Niners are going to re-sign Brock Purdy (as they alluded to at their end of season presser), then they are going to need to go cost-controlled at offensive tackle. The contracts of players like Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle will necessitate finding a stud at left tackle in the draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Dallas Cowboys could go a few other directions besides running back, but with the impact we saw from Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry this year on other teams, it’s hard to think a team like Dallas won’t be playing a bit of copycat. This team could jump back near the top of the NFC East if Jeanty is even half as productive in the NFL as he was at Boise State.