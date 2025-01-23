2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Dolphins lost Brandon Jones in free agency last year and they could lose Jevon Holland this year. If this team is resetting at the safety position, then few prospects make as much sense in round one than Malaki Starks. Starks is a stud on the back end and could be the perfect fit for Miami in round one.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

I think you could already argue that Anthony Richardson doesn’t lack for weapons to spread the ball to. Between Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, the Colts are pretty loaded up. With that in mind, a game-changing tight end could take Shane Steichen’s offense to the next level. We all saw how much Dallas Goedert helped Jalen Hurts when Steichen was with the Eagles.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons need to take the best defensive player on their board here, probably just regardless of the position. The Falcons have so many weapons offensively but after investing so heavily on that side of the ball for the first few years of the Terry Fontenot era, it’s time to go after defensive studs. Jalon Walker would be a fan favorite immediately.

16. Arizona Cardinals: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals recognized their need for help off the edge this year and struck up a trade for Baron Browning. I think we’ll see that emphasis on the defensive front continue in the 2025 offseason and James Pearce Jr. brings game-changing abilities off the edge. He would be a great value here.