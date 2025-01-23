2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Are we going to see the Cincinnati Bengals try to re-sign star receiver Tee Higgins this offseason? For that matter, are we going to see them give a big-money contract to Ja’Marr Chase? There are some major question marks looming for the Bengals at receiver and while you aren’t getting a one-for-one replacement here, it would be tough to pass on the value of Luther Burden if Tee Higgins does leave for the highest free agency bidder.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

It was abundantly clear based on what we saw this year that the offensive line needs to be addressed in Seattle. The Seahawks need to keep Geno Smith upright, because he’s still good enough to keep them in playoff contention. Kelvin Banks played left tackle at Texas but there are some talks that he could slide in to guard at the next level. Wherever he plays, he’d make up one-fifth of the “best five” for Seattle for sure.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Buccaneers might trade up a few spots for someone like Luther Burden in this scenario if Chris Godwin leaves in free agency, but Jalen McMillan actually emerged for them this past year as well. Defensively, this Bucs team might need to start looking at some long-term options at the cornerback position. Shavon Revel might have been a top-10 pick if he hadn’t suffered an injury this past year at East Carolina.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

It was a tough call here for the Broncos between Emeka Egbuka or Colston Loveland. While the tight end position is clearly worse in Denver, Egbuka might be a better long-term play with Courtland Sutton approaching the age of 30 and huge question marks looming with guys like Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin. This offseason will be all about surrounding Bo Nix for the Broncos after his phenomenal rookie year.