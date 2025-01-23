2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

21. New England Patriots: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

After trading down with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots free themselves up a little bit to really attack a lot of prominent needs in the first two rounds. That starts with the left tackle position. The Steelers need to fortify their offensive line this offseason for Drake Maye and Ersery is an easy mover who can bully defenders in space in the running game as well.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers found a couple of big-time additions for Justin Herbert and the offense in last year’s draft with Joe Alt at right tackle and Ladd McConkey at receiver. Getting a playmaker at the tight end position like Colston Loveland – who already knows Jim Harbaugh’s offense well – would be borderline unfair. He could have a Brock Bowers-like impact in his rookie season.

23. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Green Bay Packers decided not to address their cornerback position for the long term in the 2024 offseason, which came as a shock to many. I think we’re going to see GM Brian Gutekunst really reshape this position group as he often does with multiple draft selections incoming. Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes could both be gone this offseason. A player like Benjamin Morrison could fit exactly what Gutekunst and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley want at the position.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

As much as we saw Brian Flores blitz last year for the Vikings, just imagine how dangerous this defense could be with even more playmakers on the defensive front. Walter Nolen is going to be one of the true gems of this rookie class and the closer we get to the Draft, I have a feeling he’s going to be one of those guys who is entrenched in the top 10 picks of most mock draft predictions.