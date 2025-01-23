2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

25. Houston Texans: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

The Houston Texans have been building something special on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve got the combination of Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. at the cornerback position with Jalen Pitre at safety. They’ve got the duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter off the edge. How about a guy with 34-inch arms and big-time twitch to add to the defensive interior?

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Los Angeles Rams have been building their young defense from the inside out, and a player at the second level with the size, range, and playmaking ability of Jihaad Campbell could be the next logical step in the progression. Campbell makes it feel like you’ve got 12 players out there defensively and he can play on all three downs. He’s going to be a stud in the NFL from Day 1.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

When you look at the Baltimore Ravens’ roster, there’s not much they really “need”. With that being said, this team went after Nate Wiggins in the 1st round of last year’s draft and ended up having to utilize Tre’Davious White down the stretch. With the versatile Jahdae Barron for the secondary, you’d have a fantastic trio at corner with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Barron with Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Stewart on the back end.

28. Detroit Lions: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The debacle in the playoffs revealed exactly how much the Detroit Lions really need depth on the defensive side of the ball. And maybe a new training staff. This Detroit team was decimated on the defensive side of the ball by injuries and the loss of Aidan Hutchinson was particularly detrimental. The addition of a guy like Scourton could raise the floor at the position and give the Lions another absolute dawg off the edge to get after the QB.