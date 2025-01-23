2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

29. Washington Commanders: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Washington Commanders go after a number of offensive positions to continue surrounding Jayden Daniels this offseason, but I also think some top free agents are going to want to come play in Washington with Daniels. They might have the “luxury” of shifting their attention to the defense, which gets an absolute steal here in Derrick Harmon. The former Michigan State transfer played and dominated at Oregon this past season.

30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

We could see the Buffalo Bills – who have a handful of picks in the first two rounds – really go hard after players on the defensive front in this year’s NFL Draft. Kenneth Grant would be a really fun addition for this team as a versatile weapon on the defensive line who has tremendous athleticism and size. He may not have fully realized his potential at Michigan but NFL teams are going to love the flashes of talent.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles may have found a solution this past season with Mekhi Becton, a former first-round pick, excelling with a position switch to guard. But that will unfortunately make him more money in free agency than the Eagles will likely want to pay. Getting a cost-controlled option to step in and start from Day 1 at right guard is on brand for Howie Roseman.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

There will be yet another concerted effort by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason to find a long-term solution at the left tackle position. It just so happens that Cameron Williams played on the right side for Texas because of Kelvin Banks, but the early word on this guy is that he has the athletic traits to be able to play on the left side. Can the Chiefs develop him and develop him quickly? That is the big question here.