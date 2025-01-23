2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
34. New York Giants: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
35. Tennessee Titans: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
37. Minnesota Vikings (from Raiders): Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
38. New England Patriots: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
39. Chicago Bears: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
40. New Orleans Saints: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
41. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
42. New York Jets: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
43. San Francisco 49ers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
44. Dallas Cowboys: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
45. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
46. Atlanta Falcons: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
47. Arizona Cardinals: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
48. Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Landon Jackson, EDGE/DL, Arkansas
50. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
51. Denver Broncos: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
52. New England Patriots (from Steelers): Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
54. Green Bay Packers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
55. Los Angeles Chargers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
57. Carolina Panthers: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
59. Baltimore Ravens: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
60. Detroit Lions: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
61. Washington Commanders: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
62. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
63. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
How about the idea of the Cleveland Browns using a relatively risk-free Day 2 draft selection on Will Howard and seeing if the National Champ can lead the Browns back to prominence? You just never know. Howard did a lot to upgrade his NFL Draft stock during the College Football Playoff run and you never know how a situation like this one could work out.
The Vikings obviously made the aforementioned trade with the Raiders involving Sam Darnold and with back-to-back picks, they go defense. Getting a cornerback like Maxwell Hairston to feed off of that blitz-heavy defense could lead to even more turnovers for one of the league's best defenses.