2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes two shocking QB trades

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

37. Minnesota Vikings (from Raiders): Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

38. New England Patriots: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

39. Chicago Bears: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

40. New Orleans Saints: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

41. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

42. New York Jets: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

43. San Francisco 49ers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

44. Dallas Cowboys: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

45. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

46. Atlanta Falcons: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

47. Arizona Cardinals: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

48. Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Landon Jackson, EDGE/DL, Arkansas

50. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

51. Denver Broncos: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

52. New England Patriots (from Steelers): Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

54. Green Bay Packers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

55. Los Angeles Chargers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

57. Carolina Panthers: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

59. Baltimore Ravens: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

60. Detroit Lions: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

61. Washington Commanders: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

62. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

63. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

How about the idea of the Cleveland Browns using a relatively risk-free Day 2 draft selection on Will Howard and seeing if the National Champ can lead the Browns back to prominence? You just never know. Howard did a lot to upgrade his NFL Draft stock during the College Football Playoff run and you never know how a situation like this one could work out.

The Vikings obviously made the aforementioned trade with the Raiders involving Sam Darnold and with back-to-back picks, they go defense. Getting a cornerback like Maxwell Hairston to feed off of that blitz-heavy defense could lead to even more turnovers for one of the league's best defenses.