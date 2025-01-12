2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

41. Chicago Bears - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

The Chicago Bears added a talented guard in the first round in Tyler Booker and will now add another talented lineman in Emery Jones from LSU. The Bears simply need to get more OL help, but Caleb Williams already being a QB that takes sacks too much is an issue. Williams is honestly a lot like Russell Wilson in this regard in that both QBs can be outstanding outside of structure, but they often hold onto the ball for too long.

Regardless, the Bears need to take this approach, so we mocked Emery Jones from LSU to Chicago. Could this be a strong foundation for the long-term?

42. Chicago Bears - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

Another second-round pick for the Chicago Bears seems them taking Xavier Restrepo from Miami (FL) at pick 42. If the Bears can hammer away at the offensive line, they can go and load up on some weapons after that. Chicago does have a stout defense but could probably use another rusher, so you may disagree with this pick and mock a pass rusher to Chicago at pick 42.

We’ll go with a heavy focus on the offense, and with Caleb Williams entering a crucial year two in the NFL, that surely is not a bad idea at all.

43. San Francisco 49ers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

With current ILB Dre Greenlaw set to hit free agency in 2025, the San Francisco 49ers may want to grab a new one to pair with Fred Warner. I truly do not believe the Niners will bring Greenlaw back, so replacing him with Jihaad Campbell could be a huge boost to their defense. Getting a CB in the first round was a nice pick, and they continue adding to their defense with Campbell.

Some offensive line help is needed for the 49ers, though.

44. Dallas Cowboys - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Taking a running back in the first round was such a Dallas Cowboys move. They now take a pass rusher in Shemar Stewart in the second round. Depending on how you slice it, Dallas could try and run it back with some key additions or even more of a rebuilding approach. The way it’s feeling right now is the Cowboys will run it back and hope Dak Prescott can come back into the lineup and be efficient. Adding some help at RB and now along the defensive front could make Dallas more formidable in 2025.

But they now have to deal with the emerging Washington Commanders for the future.