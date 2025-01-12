2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

45. Indianapolis Colts - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Indianapolis Colts are truly focusing on hitting the key needs. They took safety Malaki Starks in the first round of this mock draft and now take tight end Mason Taylor. Not only that, but it seems like the Colts will also bring in some competition for Anthony Richardson in 2025.

The Colts do have a strong roster, and that is a testament to how solid of a drafter Chris Ballard is, but he can bring in all of these talented players from the NFL Drafts over the years if he wants, but it won’t matter if they can’t get the QB right. Ballard seems to be on his last straw, but he’s got two solid picks down in this mock draft.

46. Atlanta Falcons - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

The Atlanta Falcons are now taking another defensive player and take Xavier Watts from Notre Dame. While the offseason is going to be about Michael Penix Jr, them shoring up the defense directly helps the offense, as they’ll be able to get off the field more frequently, which would give the offense more chances to score points.

It’s all connected, but when you look at their offense, they really do not need a while lot. The defense should be the center of attention in 2025.

47. Arizona Cardinals - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

The Arizona Cardinals are also a team hammering away at their defense and will walk DT Deone Walker in the second round of this NFL mock draft. The Cardinals got out to a 6-4 start through 10 games in 2024, so this team is close. Adding some reinforcements along the defensive side of the ball is what this team could be missing, but I would also expect at least one notable offensive addition this offseason as well.

48. Miami Dolphins - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Landon Jackson seeks to help out the Miami Dolphins pass rush. Both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb have had issues remaining healthy, but they did seem to find something special with Chop Robinson in the 2024 NFL Draft. They’ll continue the trend of bringing in young pass rushers and take a stab at Jackson, who plays at Arkansas.

This could be the last year that GM Chris Grier gets in Miami.

Let's close out this NFL mock draft with the final 16 picks of the second round.