2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

57. Los Angeles Chargers - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

After taking RB Omarion Hampton in the first round of this NFL mock draft, the Chargers grab OG Tate Ratledge from Georgia, so they are really trying to get this offense to the next level. Perhaps having the best tackle duo in the NFL with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, LA is surprisingly weak along their interior offensive line.

Ratledge and maybe even a free agency move at another iOL spot feels like a safe and logical move for them to make. GM Joe Hortiz seeks to hit on yet another OL prospect, as he hit a grand slam with Joe Alt.

58. Baltimore Ravens - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

The Baltimore Ravens add some secondary help and grab Andrew Mukuba from Texas. It does feel like Baltimore has had a notable issue in stopping the pass at times. They have strung something special together on defense in recent weeks, and they have always been stout at stopping the run. No matter what, I would expect the Ravens to add someone notable to the secondary in the NFL offseason.

Getting a young player in the second round is a good move for the franchise.

59. Washington Commanders - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

The Washington Commanders take RB Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. This team as we know is playing with house money in 2024 and will get to be aggressive this coming offseason in building around Jayden Daniels. The Commanders nab one of the many talented running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class and take Johnson.

60. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Another wide receiver? Yes! Oddly enough, I would not be shocked if one of AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith got traded this coming offseason. That seems like a random thing to say, but we have seen and heard Brown get frustrated at times in Philly.

I think Howie Roseman makes a very forward-thinking move here at the bottom of the second round and grab Jalen Royals from Utah State.