2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

61. Buffalo Bills - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills use their first two picks of this NFL mock draft on the defensive side of the ball and grab JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State. The Bills actually have had a flawed defense this year, as they seem to live off of the turnover, and the unit overall just is not as stout as it has been in recent years.

With Josh Allen really hitting his stride in 2024, I could see an offseason where GM Brandon Beane makes a very strong push to get as good as possible on defense.

62. Buffalo Bills - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Another second-round pick available to them, Buffalo now takes Davison Igbinosun from Ohio State, so that’s now two picks in a row from the Buckeyes’ defense. Buffalo could use another cornerback, so I believe this to be a good fit. They have been vulnerable as a passing defense at times this year.

63. Detroit Lions - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Detroit Lions used their first pick on Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle, and they double-down on defense and take Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. The team has been dealt a tough blow defensively with their injuries, and to me, it’s clear that they are more stable on offense, even if they were to lose offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to a head coaching job this coming offseason.

64. Kansas City Chiefs - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions added OT Josh Simmons in the first round and will now add RB Quinshon Judkins to a roster that does need more playmaking help. The team had to bring Kareem Hunt back due to Isiah Pacheco suffering a long-term injury, and I would not rule out the Chiefs from using this pick on a WR as well.

KC has had some inconsistencies on offense since trading away Tyreek Hill and as Travis Kelce has gotten older. They have still won the last two Super Bowls, but this offensive roster is far from perfect. The additions of Josh Simmons and Quinshon Judkins in this NFL mock draft should put them on the right track.