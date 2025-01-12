2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

13. Denver Broncos (via MIA) - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Denver Broncos make a huge trade up with the Miami Dolphins in this mock draft and send them down into the 20s. Denver takes one of the best WRs in this class in Tetairoa McMillan in a huge move to build around Bo Nix, who threw 29 touchdown passes in his rookie season.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

One obvious area of need for the Indianapolis Colts is in the secondary. It’s actually crazy to me that GM Chris Ballard has survived into 2025, but here we are. If nothing else, Ballard can draft very well, but he’s totally botched the QB situation.

While the Colts sort through their QB issues, they can take a huge position of need and grab Malaki Starks at pick 14 in this NFL mock draft. Starks is the best safety in the class and would be a huge missing piece for the Colts’ defense. Indy recently fired former DC Gus Bradley.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Atlanta Falcons’ 2024 season did not go as planned, but now this next offseason will be about putting the best team around Michael Penix Jr, who was put in the lineup in favor of Kirk Cousins late this season. The team probably should not have signed Cousins in the first place, but here we are. The Falcons add to their limp and ineffective defense by taking Nic Scourton to improve their pass rush.

This feels like a logical move for GM Terry Fontenot, but will he be able to use logic this offseason?

16. Arizona Cardinals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Arizona Cardinals are another team that needs to bring in some pass rush help. They did swing a trade for former Broncos’ EDGE Baron Browning at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, but that’s not nearly good enough. In this 2025 NFL mock draft, they take James Pearce Jr from Tennessee.

The issue with the Cardinals is simply roster talent, so with another strong offseason of adding talent to the roster, they’ll be in a good spot for 2025.