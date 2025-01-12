2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

I would hope that the Cincinnati Bengals hammer away at their defense this coming offseason. They fired DC Lou Anarumo in a move that probably needed to be made. To me, they just needed a breath of fresh air at the DC spot, but this team also simply needs better players along the defensive line and secondary especially.

At pick 17, the Bengals nab Derrick Harmon, and they should continue to be very aggressive with this unit even before the NFL Draft. The ideal scenario to me is the Bengals bringing in multiple defensive free agents and also doubling-down in the 2025 NFL Draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Seattle Seahawks went 10-7 in the first year of the Mike Macdonald era but missed the playoffs. It’s the rare situation where a double-digit win team missed the postseason. Seattle needs to find a franchise QB, as Geno Smith is clearly not it, but for now, they take OT Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. Banks may kick inside to guard at the next level, and Seattle could view him as a guard.

In that case, this pick still makes a ton of sense, as the Seahawks’ iOL is most definitely a massive area for improvement in 2025 and beyond.

19. Houston Texans - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Houston Texans could use some help at WR. Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs both went down with season-ending injuries earlier this year, so it’s been Nico Collins and ‘hold your breath’ after that. Houston also needs to focus on their offensive line this coming offseason, and with how active GM Nick Caserio has been in free agency, he could look to shore up the unit there and perhaps get CJ Stroud a weapon in the first round.

Luther Burden is very good with the ball in his hands and could eat up yards after the catch for Stroud and the Texans for the long-term.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel, a CB from East Carolina, tore his ACL at the beginning of the college football season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers see enough to take him at pick 20 in this NFL mock draft. The Bucs could lose WR Chris Godwin in free agency, which would make WR a huge need, but to me, the defense needs more help than the offense, so I went with Revel.

The Bucs have again won the NFC South and are headed to the playoffs for the second time in two years in the Baker Mayfield era.