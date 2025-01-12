2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

21. Miami Dolphins (via DEN) - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Miami Dolphins moved down with the Denver Broncos in this NFL mock draft and are able to get an elite weapon in Colston Loveland, the great tight end from Michigan. The Dolphins have some huge questions to answer in this coming offseason. They should seek to upgrade their offensive line and bring in some younger weapons.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to get another WR in the building that can carve out a huge role in the offense in 2025 and beyond, and this is true regardless of if they re-sign Russell Wilson or not. To me, they have to let Wilson hit free agency unless the Steelers can win a playoff game. Wilson and Pittsburgh have lost four games in a row and are now 10-7 headed into the playoffs.

The Steelers have to seek out a more viable QB in 2025, but one way they can make the QB’s job easier is to find someone like Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. Egbuka is a do-it-all WR. He can run routes well, separate, and would be a perfect compliment to George Pickens in the passing game.

23. Los Angeles Rams - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Oh gosh. How did we let Sean McVay get Tyler Warren? As of now, it does not seem like the Los Angeles Rams are in a rush to try and find a long-term QB solution to replace Matthew Stafford, and that might be the right move. Stafford is still playing at a high level, and Tyler Warren could take this offense up a notch.

He’s perhaps the best TE in the 2025 NFL Draft class and would be an immediate weapon for LA, especially with an elite QB throwing him the ball. All of a sudden, LA has three young weapons in Warren, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua.

24. Green Bay Packers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morrison heads to Green Bay at pick 24 in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The Packers may need to address their CB room this coming offseason, so getting another young defensive player makes a ton of sense to me, and when you consider how many good offenses are in the NFC North, fielding a notable secondary has to be a top priority for the Pack.

The Packers feel like they are truly another year or two away, but they have something special building and finished the 2024 regular season with a solid 11-6 record. Morrison is a huge area of need for Green Bay.