2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

25. Los Angeles Chargers - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to load up around QB Justin Herbert this coming offseason. They won just five games in 2023 and have gone 11-6 in 2024. It’s clear that the coaching staff was the right one to hire. Jim Harbaugh is again finding immediate success on a new team.

LA does not have very explosive players on offense and are working with house money here. With a solid foundation in place, LA can afford to take a first-round RB. I would not be shocked if this team signed one of Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency to give Herbert another weapon to go along with stud rookie Ladd McConkey. Does Omarion Hampton take the Chargers’ offense to another level?

The Washington Commanders are another team playing with house money and making it work immediately with a new coaching staff. They also may have the next elite QB in the NFL in Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have afforded themselves some flexibility to be aggressive in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jalon Walker might be the best LB in the country and could be another enforcer for Dan Quinn and that defense.

A great defense makes life that much easier for any offense. Walker to the Commanders at pick 26.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Baltimore Ravens could use some tackle help in my opinion. They take Cameron Williams from Texas in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Baltimore has really figured something out on defense to end the season, and they’ll seek to continue loading up their roster to try and take advantage of the Lamar Jackson era.



Jackson may be well on his way to his third NFL MVP award. And I do not think he’d mind more help along the offensive line.

28. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles take Tyleik Williams from Ohio State in this 2025 NFL mock draft. It’s another instance of GM Howie Roseman making a huge investment along the trenches. This is a primary reason why the Eagles have sustained a ton of success with Roseman as the GM - building the trenches up is directly. correlated to being a good football team, period.