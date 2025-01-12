2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

29. Buffalo Bills - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

This past offseason, the Buffalo Bills underwent a slight makeover and will need to bring in some younger players on defense here and there. Buffalo takes safety Nick Emmanwori at pick 29 and are again just trying to load up for what could be the second installment of the Josh Allen era.

Buffalo seeks to get over the hump and make a Super Bowl run in 2024.

30. Minnesota Vikings - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Missing another CB in my opinion, Trey Amos from Ole Miss heads to Minnesota at pick 30 in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The Vikings have kind of shocked the NFL world this year and have seen Sam Darnold play at an MVP level. It’ll be interesting to see what the Vikes do with the QB position, but I could see a world where Darnold is back as their starter in 2025.

Either way, CB is a huge need in my opinion for Minnesota.

31. Detroit Lions - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

It’s almost shocking that the Detroit Lions have had this many injuries on the defensive side of the ball. It could be an issue with some of their training and recovery staff, or it could just be some bad luck. Either way, GM Brad Holmes is probably going to continue loading up the defense, and Holmes could be in a situation where he sees both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson get head coaching jobs.

That could force him to be ultra-aggressive in acquiring talent in case they lose one of their top coordinators.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

It feels like the Kansas City Chiefs got a steal here with Josh Simmons at the bottom of the first round. He’s dealing with a knee injury, so his draft stock might take a hit. Chiefs’ GM Brett Veach takes a chance and hopes that Simmons can solidify the tackle position for the Chiefs.

It’s been the one position where they can’t seem to find any consistency for some reason. It is kind of odd that a team as well-run as the Chiefs has had this issue. Anyway, KC is looking to become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row, and there is a reason why no team has done it before. Not even the Brady-Patriots have done it.

KC grabs Josh Simmons at pick 32.