2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes unexpected QB action

33. Cleveland Browns - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

The Cleveland Browns got their QB at the top of this NFL mock draft, and now they get some offensive line help with Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona. Savaiinaea may have to kick inside to guard at the NFL level, but the Browns simply need OL help all across the board, and if they hope to develop Jalen Milroe into a franchise QB, giving him a competent offensive line will go a long way.

The Browns try to usher in a new era in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Only time will tell if it works.

34. New York Giants - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

The New York Giants get Shedeur Sanders in the first round and take WR Tre Harris from Ole Miss in the second round. All of a sudden, the Giants might be cooking with Sanders, RB Tyrone Tracy, and WRs Malik Nabers and Tre Harris. If Sanders ends up being a hit, the Giants are going to be a good team, but that’s the big factor here.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were both brought back for 2025, so you have to think that the Giants are going to need to make the postseason fo Schoen and Daboll to be brought back in 2026. The Giants look to rebuild their offense with back-to-back offensive selections in this mock draft.

35. Tennessee Titans - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

Harold Fannin Jr is one of the many talented tight ends in this NFL Draft class, so the Tennessee Titans really can’t go wrong here at pick 35. With Cam Ward in the building, the Titans seek to give their new QB some weapons to use. Fannin Jr comes into an offense where he could see a huge share of the targets. The Titans do have Calvin Ridley, but they did also trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs at the NFL trade deadline a while back.

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

The Jacksonville Jaguars are clearly not messing around in this NFL mock draft and have taken two picks along the trenches in Mason Graham and now Wyatt Milum from West Virginia. The Jags may have their franchise QB in Trevor Lawrence, and even though he’s not been as good as some thought he would be, he’s not going anywhere.

Fielding a tough team in the trenches would make the entire roster better. Trent Baalke might be getting something right in Jacksonville with the Graham and Milum picks in this 2025 NFL mock draft.